Gatcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,435.00 (CRYPTO:GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $11,435.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and COSS. In the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00745963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00179232 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

