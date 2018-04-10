Head-To-Head Survey: GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) and Its Rivals

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) is one of 24 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GCP Applied Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 51.03% 23.54% 3.23% GCP Applied Technologies Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion $553.40 million 45.81 GCP Applied Technologies Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 24.23

GCP Applied Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GCP Applied Technologies. GCP Applied Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GCP Applied Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 GCP Applied Technologies Competitors 105 465 679 25 2.49

GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCP Applied Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems. The Specialty Building Materials segment manufactures and markets building envelope products, residential building products and specialty construction products. Its brands include ADVA, CBA, MIRA, ADPRUFE, DARABLEND and APPERTA.

