ValuEngine Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,855. The company has a market capitalization of $494.84, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 102.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

