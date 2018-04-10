Genel Energy (GEGYY) vs. Range Resources (RRC) Head to Head Analysis

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS: GEGYY) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genel Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 3 11 12 0 2.35

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 58.35%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 12.76% 5.42% 2.64%

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Genel Energy does not pay a dividend. Range Resources pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genel Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $228.90 million 2.38 $271.00 million $1.18 1.65 Range Resources $2.61 billion 1.41 $333.14 million $0.58 25.48

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. Genel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Genel Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Peshkabir, and Chia Surkh assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable working interest reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. Its principal areas of operation are the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Lower Cotton Valley formation of North Louisiana. Its properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. Its properties in the Appalachian region are located in the Appalachian Basin in the northeastern United States, predominantly in Pennsylvania. The Company’s other operations include drilling, production and field operations in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas.

