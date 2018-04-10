General Electric (GE) Position Lifted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113,394.45, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

