General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,620,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,897,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $113,394.45, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Goldman Sachs set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

