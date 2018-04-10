General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray reiterated their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo raised shares of General Mills from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE GIS opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,874.42, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,295,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,665,000 after buying an additional 1,550,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,960,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,566,000 after buying an additional 932,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,499,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,923,000 after buying an additional 1,009,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,514,000 after buying an additional 146,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,526,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,549,000 after buying an additional 130,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

