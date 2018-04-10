General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Mills' consumer-focused innovation, marketing initiatives and robust restructuring savings are making up for the sluggish revenue growth. The company is currently pursuing several initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency to generate cost savings and support its key growth strategies. That said, slowing organic volumes are overshadowing minor improvements in profit margins. Sales and profits at the company’s North America Retail segment, contributing 66% to its sales, have been soft. The North American food industry has seen sluggish growth and slowdown in consumption over the last few quarters owing to changes in consumer preference. General Mills' shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months. That said, earnings estimates have been trending upward for the current year and the next over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism.”

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,842. General Mills has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $25,874.42, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,027,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,276,000 after buying an additional 8,528,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 28,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after buying an additional 1,665,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,295,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,665,000 after buying an additional 1,550,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,499,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,923,000 after buying an additional 1,009,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

