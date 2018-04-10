Gentherm Inc (THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $269.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.70 million to $275.65 million. Gentherm reported sales of $249.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $269.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on Gentherm and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,551. Gentherm has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,248.09, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

