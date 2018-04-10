Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Billion Position in Honeywell (HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Honeywell worth $1,304,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell by 113.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Honeywell during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Honeywell has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

