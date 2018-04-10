Tupperware Brands (TUP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Tupperware Brands worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,021.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,157.7% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,419.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.36.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.99 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 160.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

