Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,868,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,775 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,634,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 641,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,862.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

