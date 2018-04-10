Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Gerald A. Kaye Purchases 393 Shares

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £1,344.06 ($1,899.73).

Shares of HLCL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 335.50 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,504. Helical PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($4.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 386.50 ($5.46).

HLCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Helical from GBX 375 ($5.30) to GBX 390 ($5.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

