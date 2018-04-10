Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €74.00 ($91.36) price target from JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. equinet set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.17 ($84.16).

ETR:GXI traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €67.60 ($83.46). 29,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a twelve month high of €78.25 ($96.60).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

