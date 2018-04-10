Reviewing Gevo (GEVO) and Its Competitors

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gevo to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gevo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gevo Competitors 120 474 736 25 2.49

Gevo presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,566.67%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -89.44% -38.20% -27.28% Gevo Competitors -11.48% -11.19% -5.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gevo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $27.54 million -$24.63 million -0.28 Gevo Competitors $3.36 billion $346.13 million 4.16

Gevo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gevo has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gevo rivals beat Gevo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.