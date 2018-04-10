Gifto (GTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $814,031.00

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and approximately $814,031.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00794064 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174984 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,897,381 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

