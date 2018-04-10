Gildan Activewear (GIL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gildan Activewear earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 48.1057433932527 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

GIL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,380.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,960,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/gildan-activewear-gil-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.