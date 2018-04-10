Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 384,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

