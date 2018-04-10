Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117,007 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 63,635,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,792,000 after buying an additional 1,079,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,863,000 after buying an additional 379,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after buying an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,645,000 after buying an additional 4,801,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

BAC opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303,520.53, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/girard-partners-ltd-has-1-20-million-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated-updated.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.