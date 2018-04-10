Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.56 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 117,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,666. The firm has a market cap of $328.52, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.53. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 87.19% and a return on equity of 7.46%. analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 51,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

