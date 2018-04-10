GlassCoin (GLS) Price Up 0.4% This Week

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One GlassCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges. GlassCoin has a market cap of $338,026.00 and approximately $1,186.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002057 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001082 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GlassCoin (CRYPTO:GLS) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,485,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,034,151 coins. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GlassCoin

GlassCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

