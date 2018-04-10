GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($20.35) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($23.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($22.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($18.37) to GBX 1,400 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.97) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.89).

LON GSK traded up GBX 24 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,445.40 ($20.43). 10,374,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.63), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($261,215.49). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($18.30), for a total transaction of £67,327.05 ($95,161.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and have sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

