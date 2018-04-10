Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their conviction-buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 520 ($7.35) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to a top pick rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($6.64) to GBX 460 ($6.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 570 ($8.06) to GBX 550 ($7.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 490 ($6.93) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.37) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421.95 ($5.96).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 339.15 ($4.79) on Friday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Glencore’s (GLEN) Conviction-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/glencores-glen-conviction-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs.html.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.