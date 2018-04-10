Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $40.20 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,658 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $40,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,375,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,394,000 after buying an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,103,000 after buying an additional 515,962 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,540,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,683,000 after buying an additional 430,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $996,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,874.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Stein sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $1,060,371.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,179.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.92. 2,625,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,294. The company has a market cap of $24,544.80, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

