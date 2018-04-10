Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 114,840 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.85% of Apogee Enterprises worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,377. The company has a market cap of $1,197.79, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 2,229 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $101,330.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/glenmede-trust-co-na-grows-position-in-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog-updated-updated-updated.html.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.