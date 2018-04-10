Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,807 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.10% of Brooks Automation worth $35,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 772,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 432,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 771,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 393,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 319,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 296,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 763,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 287,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 420,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,517. The firm has a market cap of $1,810.04, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.96. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Brooks Automation news, VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,289 shares of company stock worth $2,028,102 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

