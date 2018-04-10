Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC (DM) Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC (NYSE:DM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Dominion Cove Point LNG worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 218,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,300,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,607,000 after acquiring an additional 875,159 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DM. ValuEngine cut Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Cove Point LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,493.97, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Cove Point LNG

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

