Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $3.06 million and $7,131.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00197577 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00056034 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,989,722 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is www.globalcurrencycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

