Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Major Shareholder Sells $40,073.60 in Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 709,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 57.65% and a negative return on equity of 259.66%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.19 million. analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

