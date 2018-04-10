Head to Head Comparison: Global Water Resources (GWRS) vs. Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE: SBS) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67% Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87%

Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Global Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.45 $789.53 million $1.16 8.39 Global Water Resources $31.21 million 5.67 $4.55 million $0.12 75.08

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Global Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 3 1 0 2.00 Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Water Resources has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Companhia de Saneamento Basico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats Global Water Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

