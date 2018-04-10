Glovista Investments LLC Sells 117,973 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,973 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech by 126.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech by 24.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. 7,133,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,431. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $97.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

SPDR S&P Biotech Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

