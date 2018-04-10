Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.56. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million.

In related news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,655,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

