Head-To-Head Survey: GlycoMimetics (GLYC) versus Regeneron (REGN)

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron 20.41% 28.48% 19.26% GlycoMimetics N/A -35.45% -33.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Regeneron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Regeneron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regeneron and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron $5.87 billion 5.86 $1.20 billion $13.41 23.84 GlycoMimetics $20,000.00 32,736.44 -$33.28 million ($1.13) -14.01

Regeneron has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regeneron and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron 1 15 8 0 2.29 GlycoMimetics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Regeneron presently has a consensus target price of $453.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.95%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.93%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Regeneron.

Summary

Regeneron beats GlycoMimetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regeneron Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection to treat rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it develops EYLEA, a trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma; and Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Suptavumab, Cemiplimab, Fasinumab, Evinacumab, Nesvacumab/aflibercept, Trevogrumab, REGN1908-1909, REGN1979, REGN3470-3471-3479, REGN2477, REGN3500, REGN3767, and REGN3918, which are antibody-based clinical programs under various stages of development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Teva, Intellia Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Decibel Therapeutics, Astellas, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It is also developing a Phase 1 clinical trial drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

