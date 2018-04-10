G Michael Callahan, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS) Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $398,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,713.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 545,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,035. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,338.83, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GMS by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

