Golar LNG (GLNG) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News articles about Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0244304975948 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 670,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2,835.85, a PE ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.74. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.61%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

