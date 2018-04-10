Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 691,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,001. The firm has a market cap of $3,840.16, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.73. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $10,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 292.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 194,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 145,117 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 119.5% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

