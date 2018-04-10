Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 187,189 Shares of Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) by 302.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Armstrong Flooring worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 851,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.64, a PE ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

