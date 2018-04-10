Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 60,109 Shares of Camping World (CWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World (NYSE:CWH) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Camping World by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 584,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Camping World by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,410,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,709.00, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. Camping World has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $888.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.84 million. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 384.26% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $4,616,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/goldman-sachs-group-inc-acquires-60109-shares-of-camping-world-cwh.html.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.