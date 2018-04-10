Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $50.79 Million Holdings in TC PipeLines (TCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of TC PipeLines worth $50,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 436,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,226.89, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. equities analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCP shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

