Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $54,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 643,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,128. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

