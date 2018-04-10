Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Bill Barrett Co. (BBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Bill Barrett worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill Barrett during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bill Barrett by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bill Barrett by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,266,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Bill Barrett by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 104,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bill Barrett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBG. Imperial Capital raised Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bill Barrett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE:BBG opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Bill Barrett Co. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bill Barrett Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Bill Barrett Co. (BBG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-4-15-million-position-in-bill-barrett-co-bbg.html.

Bill Barrett Company Profile

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill Barrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill Barrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.