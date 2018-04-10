Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Baozun (BZUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Baozun worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Vetr upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,562.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 3.82. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

