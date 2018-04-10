Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Balchem worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Balchem by 9.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $43,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Balchem by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Balchem stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.84. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,692.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

