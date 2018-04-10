BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 356,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,827.32, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

