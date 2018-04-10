Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $121.45 and a 12 month high of $151.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,539 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/goldman-sachs-group-inc-sells-126539-shares-of-vanguard-industrials-etf-vis.html.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

