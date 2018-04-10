CommScope Holding Co (COMM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of CommScope worth $51,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

In other CommScope news, Director Stephen C. Gray sold 28,575 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $1,113,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $2,372,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,278 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. 1,068,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,077. CommScope Holding Co has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $7,470.52, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

