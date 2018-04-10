Goldman Sachs reissued their conviction-buy rating on shares of Burberry (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price objective on shares of Burberry in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($27.14) price target on shares of Burberry in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) price target on shares of Burberry in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Burberry from GBX 1,600 ($22.61) to GBX 1,550 ($21.91) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,696.50 ($23.98).

Shares of Burberry stock opened at GBX 1,692 ($23.92) on Friday. Burberry has a 52 week low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,024 ($28.61).

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($22.19), for a total transaction of £289,194 ($408,754.77). Also, insider Ron Frasch acquired 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($23.11) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($20,451.94).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Reaffirms “Conviction-Buy” Rating for Burberry (BRBY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/goldman-sachs-reaffirms-conviction-buy-rating-for-burberry-brby.html.

Burberry Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.