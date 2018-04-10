Soci�t� G�n�rale (GLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Soci�t� G�n�rale (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective by Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLE. Cfra set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.90 ($57.90) price target on shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.25 ($59.57).

GLE traded up €0.42 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €45.19 ($55.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Soci�t� G�n�rale has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($64.52).

Soci�t� G�n�rale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

