GoldUnionCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:GUC)

GoldUnionCoin (CURRENCY:GUC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. GoldUnionCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldUnionCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldUnionCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldUnionCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

GoldUnionCoin Profile

GoldUnionCoin launched on March 12th, 2017. GoldUnionCoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. GoldUnionCoin’s official website is www.goldunioncoin.org.

GoldUnionCoin Token Trading

GoldUnionCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy GoldUnionCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldUnionCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldUnionCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

