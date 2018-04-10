Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,447.24, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire and Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

